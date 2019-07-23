Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY
1934 - 2019
Erlanger - Norma Jean Fessler, 84 of Erlanger, KY passed away July 22, 2019. Norma was born September 19, 1934 in Latonia, KY to Albert & Alene Fessler. She was a retired employee with Western-Southern Life Insurance Co. and a devoted member of St. Paul Church, Florence, KY. She was preceded in death by 2 Brothers Albert & Dennis Fessler and 3 Sisters Joan Hagedorn, Mary Ann Stockelman, and Edith Mae Enwright. Norma is survived by 1 Sister Linda Morris and several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM, Thursday July 25 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, Ky 41042. Entombment will be in St. Mary Mausoleum, Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
