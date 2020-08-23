1/
Norma H. Hanekamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma H. Hanekamp

Norma H. Hanekamp (nee Michael), loving wife of the late John W. Hanekamp. Beloved mother of Ruth Ann (Kevin) Hein and John M. (Carla) Hanekamp. Dear grandmother of Matthew, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Eric Hein. Great-Grandmother to Aubree Cunningham, Grace Pelfrey and Bentley Crosby. Sister of Ronald (Trisha) Michael, Raymond (Colleen) Michael, Joseph (Alma) Michael and the late Lawrence and Frances Kay Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26th from 8:00 - 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Jude Church 5924 Bridgetown Road (45248). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenmary Home Missioners 4119 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH 45246. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved