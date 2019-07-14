Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Norma Jarvis


1928 - 2019
Norma Jarvis Obituary
Norma Jarvis

Edgewood - Norma Jean Jarvis, 91, of Edgewood, passed away, Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Covington and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Creed R. Jarvis; parents, Dudley and Mary Pursifull Scalf. Survivors include a daughter, Joy Jarvis (Kenneth) Haynes; grandchildren, Jeffrey Gall, Linley Gall, Lauren Haynes and Stacy Haynes; great grandchildren, Dakota Toler, Chenoa Toler and Aubree Toler. Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday July 19th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to Southside Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Avenue Covington, KY 41011. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
