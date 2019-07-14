|
Norma Jarvis
Edgewood - Norma Jean Jarvis, 91, of Edgewood, passed away, Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Covington and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Creed R. Jarvis; parents, Dudley and Mary Pursifull Scalf. Survivors include a daughter, Joy Jarvis (Kenneth) Haynes; grandchildren, Jeffrey Gall, Linley Gall, Lauren Haynes and Stacy Haynes; great grandchildren, Dakota Toler, Chenoa Toler and Aubree Toler. Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday July 19th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to Southside Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Avenue Covington, KY 41011. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019