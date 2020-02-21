|
Norma Jean Ashcraft
Cincinnati - Norma Jean Ashcraft, beloved wife of the late Irvin Lee Ashcraft, Jr. Devoted mother of David (Donna) Ashcraft, Vivian (Frank) Ashcraft and the late Michael Lewis Ashcraft. Loving grandmother of Erin Young, Jessica Ashcraft, Megan Davis and Amy Ashcraft. Great grandmother of Stephanie, Eric, Tyler and Cole. Step-Grandmother of Seth and Sabrina Wood. Loving companion of many years to Jim Edwards. Norma Jean passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 85, after a long struggle with dementia. In mid-life she returned to school and became a nurse, serving for many years in several hospital departments. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Feb. 25) from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Unitarian Universalist Church, 320 Resor Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020