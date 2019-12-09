|
Norma Jean Catterton
Latonia - Norma Jean Catterton, 77, of Latonia, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Catterton; son Tad Catterton; daughter Patricia Howland and 4 siblings.
Survivors include her 4 sons David Robinson, Frank (Michelle) Catterton, Michael Stratton and Mark Stratton; 3 daughters Angela (Charles) Mattingly, Jennifer (Tommy Hall) Jacobs and Kathy (Randy) Winkle; brother Alvin Hamilton and 2 sisters Charlotte Hamilton and Judy Kay England; 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation 12 noon - 2 PM followed by services at 2 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell
For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019