Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Service
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
Mason, OH
Norma Jean Clark Obituary
Norma Jean Clark

Mason - Mason Resident - Norma Jean Clark, born March 7, 1932 in Mason, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2019.

Loving mother of Larry Otto Clark and the late William Robert Clark, cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren, and beloved great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren.

The family of Norma Jean will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with a funeral service to follow Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM. A procession will immediately follow the service to Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler - Warren County.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
