Cincinnati - Niinemets, Norma Jene (nee May), beloved wife of Thomas Niinemets, devoted mother of Betsy (Anthony) Farro, David (Katie Ezell) Niinemets and the late Todd Thompson, dear grandmother of Scott, Laura, Jason and Erica, great-grandmother of Edwin, sister of Lillian Schreiber and the late Katherine Lockwood and Dorothy Kramer. Died March 16, 2019. Age 80 yrs. Norma was a graduate of Hughes High School and The University of Cincinnati College Conservatory and enjoyed a lifetime in theater, both professionally and as her hobby. After retirement from The Playhouse in the Park she remained highly active in community theater for many years. She was an avid reader and next to her family, enjoyed her traveling more than anything. In deference to her wishes a private service for the family will be followed by a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Autism Speaks. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
