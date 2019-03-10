Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fares J. Radel Funeral Home
Newport, OH
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Fares J. Radel Funeral Home
Newport, OH
Norma L. Merrill

Norma L. Merrill Obituary
Norma L. Merrill

Newport - Norma L. Merrill, 89 of Newport passed away March 8, 2019 at Highlandspring, Ft. Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Bernard Merrill. She leaves to cherish her children Kenneth L. (Lois) Merrill, Kathleen Hudson and Michael L. (Wilma) Merrill, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
