- - Norma L. Wulff (Poisse) age 92, passed away October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Marvin G. Wulff;mother of Janet Marsh (Christian), and the late Stephen Wulff (Linda); loving grandmother of Stefan Densmore (Heidi), Whitney Young (Matthew), Eileen Dove (Scott), Gregory Miller (Carrie), and Meredith Miller; loving great-grandmother of 12. Norma was a nurse and enjoyed playing the organ at Martini UCC. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice 9775 Rockside RD Suite 270 Valley View OH, 44125 or Altenheim Memory Care unit 18627 Shurmer RD Strongsville OH, 44125.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019