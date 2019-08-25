|
|
Norma Lee Irvin
- - Norma Lee Irvin (nee Pax), age 93, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died August 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald D. Irvin, devoted mother of Ron (Loiann) Irvin, Becky (Jerry) McCanna, Sheri (Mark) Vorholt, Teri Irvin, and Pam (Len) Thomas, and loving grandmother of Spencer and Jordan (Summer) Irvin, Kevin (Christine), Colleen, and Mackenzie McCanna, Jennifer (Jon) Owens and Steven Vorholt, Chelsea Irvin, Angella, Zach (Allison), Ian (Elvira), and Eric (Kemen) Thomas. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and her loving companion of 13 years, Frank Schirmer. Visitation will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, Richmond, IN, on Tuesday, Aug, 27 at 11 am where friends may visit from 10 am until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Earlham Mausoleum. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home is serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019