Norma Mae Husman
Milford - Born on February 26, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Husman. Loving mother of Patti (Keith) Trapp and Linda (Ray) Hawley. Caring grandmother of Gina Trapp, Bryan (Beth) Trapp, Stacie Hawley and the late Bradley Hawley. Proud great-grandmother of Sarah Havens. Dear sister of the late Roy and Donald Sowder. Friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 21 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, where services will begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Reading Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45243 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019