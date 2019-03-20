Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Meyer, Norma Mary, devoted daughter of the late Norma (nee Oppermann) and Andrew Meyer Sr. Dear sister of Richard (Helen) Meyer, the late Jean (Bill) Fagin, Donald (Rita) Meyer Sr, Andrew (Carol) Meyer Jr and Sr. Mary Andrieu SND. Also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Norma Mary was a member of Social Action, St. Vincent de Paul, Legion of Mary, Senior Citizens of Our Lady of Lourdes, Our Daily Bread and Bayley Place Volunteer. Died March 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2832 Rosebud Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or masses to be said for Norma. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
