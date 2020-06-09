Norma Mundstock
Cincinnati - Norma Alma Mundstock (nee Kolb) passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Born on October, 9, 1934 in Cheviot, OH, daughter to the late Henry and Margaret Kolb. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Franklin "Bud" G, Mundstock. Beloved mother to Bradley Mundstock and Kathy (Tim) Sant; grandmother to Maggie (fiancé Yogesh) and Andrew; and sister to the late Elsie Kolb.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim United Church of Christ, or to the American Heart Association.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.