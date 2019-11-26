Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church United Church of Christ
15 S. Ft. Thomas Ave
Ft. Thomas, KY
Norma Sue Thornton Obituary
Norma Sue Thornton

Ft. Thomas - Norma Sue (nee Craig) Thornton, 88, of Ft. Thomas, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Norma worked and retired after 35 years of dedicated service to Highlands High School cafeteria. She loved volunteering at the Hosea House and Brighton Center and she was an active member of Christ Church United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Thornton, her parents, Henry and Flora (nee Johnson) Craig and her 6 sisters and brothers. Norma is survived by her devoted daughter, Amy Thornton and her step-daughters, Ruth Blair and Gail Otto. Memorial Service at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 15 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Tuesday (Dec. 3) at 12:00 PM with Rev. Edward Goode officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Morehead, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 15 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or Ft. Thomas Education Foundation, PO Box 75090, 28 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or the Brighton Center, PO Box 325, Newport, KY 41072. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
