Norma Westaway
Cincinnati - Norma J. Westaway beloved wife of the late John L. Westaway, Jr. Loving mother of Jack Westaway, Robert (Diane) Westaway, Sr., and Betsy Westaway. Devoted grandmother of Rob (Sara) Westaway and Laura (Ross) Hern. Adored great-grandmother of Connor, Owen and Emery. Cherished sister of Amy Kidder. Passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of private service 2:00 p.m. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Twin Towers Benevolent Fund. Sympathy may be expressed and more information may be found at www.springgrove.org
.