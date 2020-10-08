1/
Norma Westaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Westaway

Cincinnati - Norma J. Westaway beloved wife of the late John L. Westaway, Jr. Loving mother of Jack Westaway, Robert (Diane) Westaway, Sr., and Betsy Westaway. Devoted grandmother of Rob (Sara) Westaway and Laura (Ross) Hern. Adored great-grandmother of Connor, Owen and Emery. Cherished sister of Amy Kidder. Passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of private service 2:00 p.m. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Twin Towers Benevolent Fund. Sympathy may be expressed and more information may be found at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved