Norma Wilson
Cincinnati - Norma Ladenburger Wilson (nee: Bresser), 95, of Cincinnati, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Norma was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. In her later years she loved and mastered jig saw puzzles and watching all the birds that visited her backyard feeders. Norma was born February 11, 1924 in Covington, KY to the late Theodore and Cecilia (nee: Koenig) Bresser. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Ladenburger and Frederick Wilson. Norma is survived by her Daughters, Ruthie (Dave) Stryker, Marsha Ladenburger, Joy (Chris Miller) Bennett, Janet (Richard) Chaney, Sons, Greg (Mimi) Ladenburger, Jeff (Jonna, Deceased) Ladenburger, ten grandchildren & ten great grandchildren. Visitation 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, with Rev. James Meade, officiating. Burial will take place in the Mother of God Cemetery Covington, Kentucky. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Bayley Place. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Bayley Place, 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233. Norma resided at Bayley Place since 2002. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019