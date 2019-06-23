Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of God Cemetery
Ft. Wright, KY
Covington - Norman Arthur Martin, 74, of Covington passed away Thursday evening at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. He was a retired administrator for Monarch Coin & Security of Covington, he graduated with his B.A. from Thomas More College, Crestview Hills, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was the neighborhood handyman and an avid reader. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Anne Martin in 2004; his parents, Charles and Sybil Hamilton Martin and 2 brothers, Robert and James Martin. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Diane Martin nee Isenhour; sons, Sean M. (Kristin) Martin and Brian P. (Erin) Martin and 6 grandchildren, Kylie, Brenna, Ella, Julia, Jack and Killian. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm Monday, June 24th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 7:30 pm Interment with military honors will be on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 am at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorial contributions are suggested to: , 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
