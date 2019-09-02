|
|
Norman Anderson
Alexandria - Norman Henry Anderson (1935-2019), 83, died Friday August 30th, 2019 on the farm he loved, surrounded by family and friends. Norman (or Norm as family and friends called him) was born on September 14th, 1935 in Cold Spring, Kentucky. From the moment he was born, he was encouraged and brought up in the elements that would become most central to the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind today; his faith, his family, and farming. One of seven children, Norm had an upbringing founded on integrity and hard work through his parents Eula and William. Completing chores around the house, he worked with the family cows to prepare milk and cream, raised sheep for wool, and bailed hay. When he wasn't on the farm he was interested in hunting or boating on the Ohio River. He also served with the US Army Reserve. Little known fact, Norm may have been an inspiration for today's trend in Uber/Lyft since his first car (a 1936 Chevy) saw him chauffeuring all his buddies in the back due to a broken front seat. Later in life, he began his career at Cincinnati Gas & Electric in 1954 (known today as Duke Energy) where he worked for 38 years. As a married man, Norm raised three daughters (Jackie, Billie, and Vickie) and established the family farm off Barrs Branch Road. Friends and family describe him as a true Christian believer whose faith manifested in the way he treated those around him. As such, he served for many years as a deacon at Persimmon Grove Baptist Church. Many overnight shifts for CG&E allowed him to build connections throughout the communities of Cincinnati and Kentucky. For those he met along the way that were less fortunate, he set aside beef from farming and half of his yearly garden to deliver. He knew his Earthly journey was coming to an end more recently, sharing with those closest to him that, "he wouldn't go on much longer." He was joyful, trusting in his faith as a believer. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Lucille Sharp, Harold Anderson, and Evelyn Glardon. He's survived by his loving wife of 59 years Margaret (Baker) Anderson. He leaves behind a legacy through family; siblings Jack Anderson, Annabell Trapp, and Barbara Gilb; his three daughters Jackie (Gary) Beigel, Billie Anderson, and Vickie Henderson; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Persimmon Grove Baptist Church in California, KY on Wednesday September 4th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will occur at Persimmon Grove Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials made to Persimmon Grove Baptist Church to honor the impact the church had on his life. If you can't attend, please send a fond memory of time shared with Norm to Margaret ([email protected]).Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019