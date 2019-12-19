Services
Alexandria - Norman E. Rahe, 77, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. Norman was born January 3, 1942 in Alexandria, KY to his parents, Ernest and Thelma (Miller) Rahe. He retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years of service, served as a police officer with the Alexandria Police Department, he worked in the Security Department at Kahn's, and was a former board member of Campbell County Home Insurance. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wanda L. Rahe (nee Kleinhenz); two children, Geana (Greg) Trutschel and Deron (Donia) Rahe; two grandchildren, Leah Trutschel and Morgan Rahe; two brothers, Kenny Rahe and Larry Rahe. Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Entombment in the Alexandria Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
