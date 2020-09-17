1/1
Norman Haggard
Norman Haggard

Covington - Norman "Pete" S. Haggard, 87, of Covington, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas. Pete was a retired driver for Littleford Brothers. He served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Pete was a baseball player for the Playhouse Tavern. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Haggard (2007). Survivors include his son, Glen (Destiny) Haggard of Covington; daughter, Susie (Jackie) Whiteker of Dry Ridge; brother, Lee Haggard of Florence; sisters, Joyce Price of West Covington, Janice Spence of Burlington, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Service is private and at the convenient of the family. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
