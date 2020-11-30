Norman Harrison



Erlanger - Norman Earl Harrison, aged 93, passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Lillian Niggel Harrison, Norman served in the Navy during WWII and later attended Youngstown College. He moved his family to Erlanger in 1961 where he worked as an electrician for Newport Steel and National Lead (Fernald). He enjoyed golf, bowling, swimming, playing cards, football, and spending time with family. He was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church. Norman is survived by his daughter Barbara Howard (Ben), son Norman Harrison II (Lois), sons-in-law Jim Brown and Dave Caudill, and nine grandchildren: Shawn Harrison (Christy), James Harrison (Melissa), Robert Harrison, Barbara Bass, Brenna Howard, Aliena Howard, Mike Brown (Rene), Matt Brown (Jenny), and Ryan Brown (Rachel); eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jan Rose Harrison, daughters Jo Ann Harrison and Sue Brown, brothers Donald Harrison and Edgar Harrison, and sister Mayme Lees. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Don Catchen Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Highway in Elsmere, KY. Reverend Sherilyn Pearce will officiate. Graveside and military rites and entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church, 7111 Price Pike, Florence, KY 41042 or Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.









