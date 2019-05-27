Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman L. Lohr


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman L. Lohr Obituary
Norman L. Lohr

- - Norman L. Lohr passed away on 2/16/2019. He was born on 3/14/39 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ervin and Flora Lohr (nee Hamilton). He was preceded in death by his brother Ron and sister Patricia. He is survived by his son Steven and daughter Darcy and seven siblings, Barbara, Carole Kerl, Dale, Larry, Linda Dalsin, Jim and Deb along with numerous nieces and nephews and two devoted friends Rose Schrader and Billie Otterness. He served 20 years in the Army where he reached the rank of Master Sergeant and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He was also a Viet Nam veteran having served two tours. He served in Korea, Japan, Germany and Hawaii while in the service as well as viewed the Atom bomb tests in Nevada. He eventually retired to Tucson AZ. Services were held and Norman was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on 5/23/19.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.