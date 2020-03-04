|
|
Norman Nassano
Bellevue - Norman Charles Nassano Jr., 90 (and a 1/2, as he would tell you) , of Bellevue, KY, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. As the Owner/Operator of the Deluxe Food Market in Bellevue Kentucky, Norm was known and loved by all. An enchanting and compelling storyteller whom loved to engage everyone, as his family, customers and the hospital nurses and staff can attest. Norman was a Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the Bellevue Vets, the Campbell County Game and Fish Club, and the Vagabond Square Dancers. Norman served on the Parish Council of St. Anthony Church, he was the Past President of the Bellevue Civic Association, graduated from Bellevue High School class of 1947 and played General Grant in the Bellevue Centennial Celebration. Norman was an avid historian, who loved hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. A world traveler, Norm traveled all over the United States and abroad with his cherished family. Norman was preceded in death by wife, Jean Simon Nassano, and his wife Eunice Nassano. Norman is survived by his sons, Dave (Lisa) Nassano, Steve (Thong Diem) Nassano, and Stan Nassano, his daughters, Julie (Scott) Lawson, and Cindy Cadet, his sister, JoAnn (Don) Lutkenhoff, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish - Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Vets Renovation Fund 24 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020