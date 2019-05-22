Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eden Chapel UMC
Sayler Park, OH

Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Eden Chapel UMC
Sayler Park, OH

Norman Ridge Obituary
Norman Ridge

Sayler Park - Preceded in death by his parents Charles & Florence Ridge & his sister: Joan Ashbaugh. Survivors include his niece: Debbie (Greg) Preston; nephews: Steve & Mark Ashbaugh; great nephews: Christopher (Nichole) Adams & Tyler Preston; great-great-nephew Hunter Adams & many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the service at 12 PM in Eden Chapel UMC, in Sayler Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to . www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
