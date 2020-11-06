1/
Obie Fardo
1923 - 2020
Obie Fardo

Butler - Obie Lee Fardo (97) of Butler, KY passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born on January 6, 1923 in Butler, KY son of the late Earl and Francis Jacob Fardo. In addition to his parents Obie is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Fields Fardo and sister Margaret Coleman. Obie was a purchasing agent for Jay Gee Manufacturing and Treasurer for Bethel Cemetery. He was also awarded a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral. Survivors include his daughters Dianna (Terry) Florence and Rebecca (Paul) Kelly, two half-sisters Earlene Barker, Winifred Hughes, four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 1-3pm at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Graveside service will be held 3:15pm Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Falmouth. I lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope 9090 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056 or Bethel Cemetery 9790 Jerry Wright Dr., Alexandria, KY 41001. Online Condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
03:15 PM
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
