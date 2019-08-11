Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartzell United Methodist Church
8999 Applewood Dr.
Blue Ash, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartzell United Methodist Church
8999 Applewood Dr.
Blue Ash, OH
Octave Labath Obituary
Octave Labath

Blue Ash - LABATH,

Octave LaBath, 77 of Blue Ash, died, Thursday August 8, 2019. Husband of the late Carole LaBath and father of Melissa (Keith) Norris, Michelle (Doug) Nordhausen and Mark LaBath, grandfather of Savannah and Austin Norris and Max and Carole Nordhausen. Brother of Marilyn (Gary) Mitchner and Donna Jane (Rick) Gibson. Octave was a long time devoted member at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45236 where visitation will be at 10 AM until service at 11 AM Saturday August 17th. Memorials suggested to Hartzell Church Endowment Fund. Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
