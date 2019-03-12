Services
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Oda Mae Sharp Thompson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Oda Mae Sharp Thompson Obituary
Oda Mae Sharp Thompson

Falmouth - Oda Mae Sharp Thompson, 92, of Butler, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Born on July 15, 1926 in Bracken County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Sylvia Mains Sharp. On March 21, 1946, she married William Giltner Thompson, and her dear husband of 59 years preceded her in death on March 15, 2006.

A graduate of Butler High School, Oda Mae loved family life on their farm with her husband and children. She was a dedicated member of the New Zion Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Gail Thompson in 1963 and her brother, Melbourne K. Sharp.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Marsha) Thompson of Butler, KY; her daughter, Marilyn (Stephen) Rigsby of Butler, KY; three granddaughters: Lisa (Philip) Thompson Kapusta of Fredericksburg, VA, Amber Rose of Florence, KY, Lauren (Tony) Kidwell of Demossville, KY, and a grandson Brian (Andrea) Rigsby of Independence, KY; 8 great grandchildren: Mike Rose, Bryce, Braydon, Jaiden, Jensen Kidwell and Brody, Jack and Arabelle Rigsby; her brother, Ken (Hila) Sharp of Nicholasville, KY; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Duane Floro officiating.

The visitation will be from 10-12:00 noon preceding the service. Interment will take place in the Lenoxburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the New Zion Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
