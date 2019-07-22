|
|
Okla Smith
Florence - Okla Simpson Smith, 91, formerly of Florence, KY passed away July 18, 2019 in Georgetown, IN. Okla was born December 3, 1927 in Hindman, KY to James P Simpson and Matilda Mullins. She was a retired bakery worker. She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert L. Smith in 2013, 1 Brother Floyd Simpson and 1 Sister Edna Taulbee. Survivors include 7 Nieces & Nephews and 2 Godchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042 with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., #104, Louisville, KY 40223. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019