Ola May Johnson
Dayton - Ola May Johnson (nee. Slone), 70, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. She was a Homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Johnson and daughter, Vicky Lee Peterson. May is survived by her sons, Fred & Billy Ray Johnson and grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorials are suggested to the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, 100 Plaza Dr., Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019