Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola May Johnson

Add a Memory
Ola May Johnson Obituary
Ola May Johnson

Dayton - Ola May Johnson (nee. Slone), 70, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. She was a Homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Johnson and daughter, Vicky Lee Peterson. May is survived by her sons, Fred & Billy Ray Johnson and grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorials are suggested to the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, 100 Plaza Dr., Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now