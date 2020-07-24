Olga Marie Cornett
Elsmere - Olga Marie Cornett, 82, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Marie worked as a hostess at Frisch's and as a cashier at several local grocery stores
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rose Granato; her husband, Cecil V. Cornett Jr.; her son Flint Cornett; and her siblings, Mary Ann, Faye, and George. She is survived by her children, Denise Werk (Dane), Tim Cornett, and Ty Cornett; her daughter-in-law, Diane Cornett; and her siblings, Raye and Mike. Marie also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kylie, Justin, TC, Zach, Amanda, Drew, Natalie, and Tisha (Jason); and her great-grandchildren, JJ, Chase, Liam, Brooklyn, Lily, Easton, Aria, and Gwen.
A private service will be held by the family.
Memorial contributions to: The American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.