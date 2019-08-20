Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
8501 Plainfield Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
8501 Plainfield Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Oliver Jay Waddle Obituary
Golf Manor - Age 93. Beloved husband of 71 years to Wilda (nee Farmer) Waddle. Devoted father of Donna (Mickey) Williams & the late William J. Waddle. Survived by 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. Dear brother of Hayden Waddle; and the late Rebecca Ping, Ernest & Lovell Jr. Waddle. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Passed away on August 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 8501 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236 on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12noon. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
