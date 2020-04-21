|
Oliver L. "Bud" Baily
Oliver Lippincott "Bud" Baily, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Petzhold Baily, daughter Mary Baily Wieler, son Jess Lippincott Baily, and three grandsons, Alexander Wieler, James Wieler and Noah Baily. Born December 1, 1929, he was the son of Sarah Lippincott Baily and Oliver S. Baily. He graduated from the Hotchkiss School in 1947 and from Yale University in 1951. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he began a nearly 40-year career in engineering at Cincinnati Milling Machine (later Cincinnati Milacron). He enjoyed travel, photography and anything involving computers and technology. He was a devoted supporter of music and the arts, as a board member of the Cincinnati May Festival, season ticket holder to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for more than 70 years and member of Cincinnati Museum Association. He also served on the board of Cincinnati Country Day School. After retiring, he focused on education, serving on the board of the historic Cincinnati Observatory and volunteering at Woodward High School and Lighthouse Youth Services. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the May Festival, the Cincinnati Observatory Center or . Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020