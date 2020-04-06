|
Ollie Francis Pringle
Goshen - Ollie Francis (nee Pierce) Pringle of Goshen, OH. Born on March 3, 1936 in Speedwell, TN. Passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Carl Francis Pringle. Loving mother of David (Rhonda) Gabbard, Darrell Gabbard, Carla Vargo and the late Brenda Bernethy and Alice Duncan. Mother-in-law of Dan Duncan. Caring grandmother of Adam (Nie) Gabbard, Laura Bell, Danielle Duncan, Cody Duncan and Deserae Gabbard. Proud great-grandmother of Camden, Corbin, Cash, Mike, Asher and Kellem. Dear sister of Charles Kellis (Wilma) Pierce and the late Junior Pierce. Cherished daughter of the late Robert and Stella (nee Wilson) Pierce. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020