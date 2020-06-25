Opal A. Klems
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal A. Klems

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late George Klems. Cherished mother of David (Cris) Klems, Kathy (Jim) Bax, John Klems, George (Judy) Klems, Dean (Joan Kuhl) Klems. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Opal passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Entombment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved