Opal A. Klems
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late George Klems. Cherished mother of David (Cris) Klems, Kathy (Jim) Bax, John Klems, George (Judy) Klems, Dean (Joan Kuhl) Klems. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Opal passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Entombment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.