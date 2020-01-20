Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Harrison - Opal Jean Bolton (nee Miller), 85, Jan. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willard Jewel Bolton, devoted mother of Donald (Linda) & Pamela Bolton, loving grandmother of Brett & Brad Bolton, beloved daughter of the late Mattie (nee Sinclair) & Lilburn Miller, dear sister of Carol Waddle (the late Philip); Ronald (Norma) & the late Olas (Margie) Miller, Olene Drew (the late Philip) & Patricia Karnes (Mel). Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews & their children. Opal was employed by the Sisters of Charity & was a member of the First Baptist Church of Harrison. Visitation Sat., Jan. 25, 8:30 AM until time of Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Opal Bolton at 10 AM all at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . www.hospiceofcincinnati.org or Parkinson's Fdn. at www.parkinson.org

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
