Llewellyn Funeral Home
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6386
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN
Opal Douglas Thompson


1925 - 2019
Opal Douglas Thompson

Jellico, TN - Opal Douglas Thompson, age 94, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Jellico, TN on May 8, 1925.

Opal was a lifelong member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain assembly.

Funeral services: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 3 PM at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Ray Landes and Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Visitiation: 1 PM to 3 PM. Burial will follow in Douglas Cemetery (Crouches Creek).

The Llewellyn Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
