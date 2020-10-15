Opal HowardCold Spring - Opal Louise Howard, 90, of Cold Spring, KY entered in to her eternal home with Jesus on October 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Harlan, KY to Jesse James and Aretha (Payne) Brock on April 2, 1930. She had previously worked as a private duty caretaker where she was loved by all their families. She was a member of Charity Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix "Sonny" Howard; Sons; Arnie and "Smokey" Howard, along with a son-in-law, Gerardo Ramundo. Also preceded by her brothers; Lee and James Brock and Sisters, Audney Hensley and Ruby Hodge. She is survived by her sons; Mike (Meg) Howard, Danny (Kim) Howard and Ronnie (Claudette) Howard. Daughter; Sheila Ramundo. Sister; Mildred Cox. Along with 18 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd, Independence, KY 41051 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Graveside burial will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11am in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.