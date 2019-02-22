Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Ave
Mt. Washington, OH

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Ave.
Mt. Washington, OH

Anderson Twp. - Opal M. Meece (nee Mounce) age 100, formerly of Anderson Twp., died February 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late William P. Meece, devoted mother of Gerald C. "Jerry" (Mary Jo) Meece, Genell (Paul) Wermuth, Phyllis (the late Charles) Gilkison, Brenda Sue (Robert) Nelson, and the late Billie C. Meece, loving grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 17, and great great-grandmother of 4, and sister of Bobby Gene Mounce. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, February 25 at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
