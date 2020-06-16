Opal Smith
Erlanger - Opal C. Smith, 95 years of age, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Opal was the beloved wife of the late Jasper Smith. She is also preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Brooklyn Smith and brother, Nelson Barnes. Opal is survived by her loving sons, Philip (Jill) Smith and Pat (Sherry) Smith; grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Smith, Nick (Brittany) Smith, Jayme (Grant) Nolte, Shawn (Tammie) Smith, and Shannon (Tony) Kincholoe; great grandchildren, Lucy, Dillinger, Jeffrey, Ava, Christopher, Quinn, and Beckett; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 12:00 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Entombment will immediately follow. Stith Funeral Homes is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to Smile for Brooklyn, 10149 Waterford Court, Independence, KY 41015 or visit
www.smileforbrooklyn.org
Online condolence may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.