Opal Smith

Erlanger - Opal C. Smith, 95 years of age, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Opal was the beloved wife of the late Jasper Smith. She is also preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Brooklyn Smith and brother, Nelson Barnes. Opal is survived by her loving sons, Philip (Jill) Smith and Pat (Sherry) Smith; grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Smith, Nick (Brittany) Smith, Jayme (Grant) Nolte, Shawn (Tammie) Smith, and Shannon (Tony) Kincholoe; great grandchildren, Lucy, Dillinger, Jeffrey, Ava, Christopher, Quinn, and Beckett; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 12:00 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Entombment will immediately follow. Stith Funeral Homes is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to Smile for Brooklyn, 10149 Waterford Court, Independence, KY 41015 or visit

www.smileforbrooklyn.org

Online condolence may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
JUN
18
Service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
JUN
18
Entombment
