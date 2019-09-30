|
|
Orin N. Kreyenhagen
Liberty Twp., OH - 83, formerly of St. Bernard passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Orin was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Rusche), devoted father of Robert (Karen), Linda (Greg) Meyer, Mark (Denise) and William (Jackie), beloved grandfather of Steve Meyer, Katie (Zak) Black, Tommy and Joey Kreyenhagen, brother of the late Lorin, survived by sister-in-law Flora and 2 nieces and a nephew. Orin served for 30 years with the St. Bernard Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain and retiring as Fire Chief. Visitation at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45011 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at 12:00 PM. Donations to . To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019