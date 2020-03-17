Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orland Hoskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orland Hoskins


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Orland Hoskins Obituary
Orland Hoskins

Punta Gorda, FL - Orland Hoskins, 85, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Orland was born December 16, 1934 in Corbin, KY to parents, Benjamin H. & Ethel Treadway Hoskins. He was a 1954 graduate of Holmes High School. Orland attended Cumberland Junior College, received his B.A. from Georgetown College (KY) and his Master's Degree from Xavier University (Cincinnati, OH). He taught, coached J.V. basketball, the dean of boys and the principal at Holmes High School. Orland also served as principal at Conner Jr. High School and Boone County High School. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elva Hoskins; brothers, Coleman, Jess and Harold Hoskins. Orland is survived by his wife, Janet Wainscott Hoskins; sons, Timothy (Rhonda) Hoskins and Terry Hoskins; granddaughter, Tiffany Hoskins; brother, Leland (Evalyn) Hoskins and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 10 AM - 12 PM ** In accordance with CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus the funeral home will allow a limited number of people in the funeral home at one time. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -