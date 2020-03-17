|
|
Orland Hoskins
Punta Gorda, FL - Orland Hoskins, 85, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Orland was born December 16, 1934 in Corbin, KY to parents, Benjamin H. & Ethel Treadway Hoskins. He was a 1954 graduate of Holmes High School. Orland attended Cumberland Junior College, received his B.A. from Georgetown College (KY) and his Master's Degree from Xavier University (Cincinnati, OH). He taught, coached J.V. basketball, the dean of boys and the principal at Holmes High School. Orland also served as principal at Conner Jr. High School and Boone County High School. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elva Hoskins; brothers, Coleman, Jess and Harold Hoskins. Orland is survived by his wife, Janet Wainscott Hoskins; sons, Timothy (Rhonda) Hoskins and Terry Hoskins; granddaughter, Tiffany Hoskins; brother, Leland (Evalyn) Hoskins and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 10 AM - 12 PM ** In accordance with CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus the funeral home will allow a limited number of people in the funeral home at one time. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020