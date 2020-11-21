Orpha Ruth DeMaria
Cincinnati - Orpha Ruth DeMaria (nee Hopper), age 101, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born May 7, 1919, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Georgianne Hopper (nee Noe). Orpha is survived by her son, Daniel (Deborah) Weik; daughter, Diane (Jeff) Szymik; stepdaughters, Mary DeMaria and Joanne Rogers; grandchildren, Lt. Joshua (Jennifer) Huesing, Gary (Elissa) Weik, Theresa Weik, Danielle Weik (Matthew Harrison), Adam Huesing, and Christopher Huesing (Ashley Goebel); 18 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many beloved DeMaria extended family, relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Orpha was preceded in death by her first husband, David Weik; second husband, Joseph DeMaria; son, Donald Weik; brother, Robert (Mary Ruth) Hopper; and great grandchild, Parker. A funeral service (family only) will begin at 12:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Visitation (for all guests) will be one hour prior to the service, 11 A.M.-12 P.M., at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com
