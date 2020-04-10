|
|
Orval James Johnson
Hebron - JOHNSON, Orval James 81 of Hebron, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born to Robert Leslie Johnson, Sr. and Elizabeth Mae (Perry) on September 5, 1938. He graduated from Holmes High School, Class of 1957. He retired as Chief of Police from the City of Erlanger in 1986. Orval was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran, having served as Staff Sgt E-6 from 1957 - 1966, with the Expert Badge Award, specialty as Rifleman M-14, Pistol .45 Marksman Badge, National Defense Service Medal and received the Good Conduct Medal Award. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert L. Johnson, Jr. and Theodore M. Johnson; and half-brother, Rodney Johnson. Orval is survived by his loving wife, Janetta Ann Johnson (nee Ward), daughter - Robin Leslie Johnson-Wilson (Michael), grandson - Kody Rhyse Johnson, son - James Robert Johnson, granddaughter - Madeline Elizabeth Johnson, brother Kenneth Utzinger (Rita), sisters Dixie King Babb (Gerald) and Mary Lou Meadows (Tommy), as well as half-brothers Carroll Johnson (Angela), David Johnson, and half-sister Leslie Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic, services for Orval will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family home at 2293 Peak Court, Hebron, KY. 41048.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020