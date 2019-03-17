Services
Anderson Twp - Oscar C. Davis Jr., age 95 of Anderson Twp., died March 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Lawson Davis, devoted father of Judith (Joseph H., Jr.) Ballenger, loving grandfather of Jae Melissa (Stewart) Burton and Jennifer Ballenger, dear brother of the late Lenora Cochran, William Davis, and Louise Preston. A private family service will be held at Guardian Angels Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 484. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
