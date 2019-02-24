Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Colerain Twp. - Oscar York, beloved husband of 57 years to Shirley (nee Courtney) York. Devoted father of Roger York, Brenda Greer, Floren York, Betty (Scott) Armontrout, Lora (Ken) Fosdick and the late Darrell York. Loving grandfather of Anthony (Aimee) Smith, Christopher York, Georganna York, Gregory York, Katelyn Link, Taylor "Toad" Armontrout, Jessie Armontrout, Alicia Greer and Josh Greer. Also survived by 2 sisters, 2 brothers and several great grandchildren. Oscar passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Feb 28) from 11am until time of funeral service at 12:30pm. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
