Otger G. Kappen
Green Township - KAPPEN, Otger G., beloved husband of 50 years to the late Maria E. Kappen (Nee Leuker). Loving father of Teresa (Ali) Kassamali, Janet Kappen (Mila Harkabus), Michael (Laurie) Kappen and Steven (Sue) Kappen. Devoted grandfather of Jameel, Jibran (Jehan), Arman Kassamali, Spencer, Braely, Reid Kappen, Leah (Wynn) Miller, Jenna, Kirsten, Claire Kappen and great grandfather of Maryam and Bilal Kassamali. Dear brother of Anneliese (the late Richard Loesing and Werner) Schulten, Norbert Kappen, the late Ferdinand Kappen. Brother in law of Theo (Christel) Leuker. Cherished friend of Dolly Fleischer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 86 years of age. Member of the Kolping Society. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd, on THURSDAY from 5:00 P.M. until Kolping Service at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd, on FRIDAY at 10:00 A.M. Memorials may be made to Fr. David Hiller OFM Endowment Fund, 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231 or to (In memory of Sophia Kappen), Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. https://pages.lightthenight.org/soh/cinci19/akappen www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019