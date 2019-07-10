Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Otis A. Turner

Forest Park - Age 92. Passed away July 7, 2019. Formerly of Glendale, OH. Devoted brother of the late Katherine Freeman, Samuel Turner, Jr., and Thomas Turner. Survived by his Godson, Andre Lamont Mitchell; and several nieces & nephews. Mr. Turner worked as a public librarian at the Yonkers Public Library in New York for 23 years, before retiring on September 7, 1989. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
