Ottielenna Baldwin
Pleasant Plain - Ottielenna Tolliver Baldwin, beloved wife of James Marvin Baldwin (deceased) for 56 years, passed peacefully at the age of 81, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ottielenna was born July 6, 1937 in Jenkins, KY, daughter of Johnnie Dishman Tolliver and Lavada Belle Caudill (deceased). She was sister to Henrietta T. Milich (James deceased), Frankfort, KY; Margaret Maggard Blair (deceased) and surviving brother-in-law Charles Blair, Morehead, KY; and Jimmy Ellison Tolliver (Rita Hampton) (both deceased), Cromona, KY. Ottielenna was a devoted mother to son, Jimmy Baldwin (wife Tammy) of Fayetteville, OH and daughter, Rhonda (Baldwin) Strouse (husband Greg) of Lexington, KY. She was a caring grandmother of four grandsons, Tyler Baldwin, Nicholas Baldwin, Seth Baldwin, and Jordan Strouse. Ottielenna will be remembered as a loving aunt, cousin, and friend. She positively influenced many lives as a dedicated teacher in KY and OH, and was known for graciously serving others through her church, community, and schools. Memorials can be made to the Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Goshen, OH March 29th, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home March 30th, 10:00 AM with burial following at Edwardsville Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019