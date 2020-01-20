|
Otto Bauer-Nilsen
Otto Bauer-Nilsen, Architect
July 10, 1926 - January 14, 2020
Born in Haugesund, Norway to August & Louise Bauer-Nilsen.
Former resident of Indian Hill, OH, Pike County, OH and Fort Myers, FL.
Preceded in death by wife, Kari and son, August. Survived by sons, Fredrick and Otto Jr. and daughter Elizabeth; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
