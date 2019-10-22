|
|
Owen Campbell Brewer
Cincinnati - Loving husband of Ruth L. (Baker) Brewer of 67 years, went to meet Jesus on October 20, 2019. Son of the late Willard W. and Marie (Ficke) Brewer. Brother of the late Virginia (Brewer) Born. Beloved Father of seven children: Andrew (AK), Thomas (Debbie) (SC), James (Edith) (AL), Elizabeth (Dave Swanson) (AZ), William (Mary) (FL), Richard (Cathy) (OH), Robert (OH); 14 Grandchildren; and 17 Great Grandchildren. Raised in Hartwell, OH and long time resident of Wyoming, OH. Graduate of Hartwell High School class of 1943 and University of Cincinnati class of 1949. Served his country in the army during World War ll from 1943 to 1946. Retired from a 37 year career with The Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company. Passed at Maple Knoll Village at the age of 93. Memorial Service at Friendship United Methodist Church (1025 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, OH) at 11:00. Memorial donations can be made to the Maple Knoll Village-Future Care Fund https://mapleknoll.org/donate/ Condolences at www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019